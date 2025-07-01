  1. Realting.com
Residential complex The Row Saadiyat

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$904,000
BTC
10.7529000
ETH
563.6054640
USDT
893 770.7932710
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
ID: 32755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

 

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
