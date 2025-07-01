  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
;
23
ID: 32772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • Region
    Abu Dhabi
  • City
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.

Location on the map

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential quarter Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
