  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Villa Marbella

Villa Marbella

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,85M
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

 

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comforts of modern living, Marbella offers a collection of elegant villas with picturesque lake views, ranging from three to six bedrooms. Each home, meticulously designed in every detail, is created for indoor-outdoor living: spacious open floor plans, functional kitchens, exquisite finishes, and access to first-class amenities within the community.

 

Residents of Marbella can enjoy a wide range of Bloom Living amenities, located just a few minutes' walk away. Here, you can enjoy the beauty of nature in numerous parks connected by a continuous network, as well as visit the main Club House with easy access to swimming pools, sports and entertainment areas. In addition, at the heart of Bloom Living is the city's shopping and entertainment center, featuring fine restaurants and cafes, as well as a variety of shops and services.

The main attraction of Bloom Living is a large lake, around which there are special routes for walking, running, and cycling. For public events and recreation, the village has multifunctional amphitheaters, as well as the Sunrise and Sunset squares with stunning views. In addition, Bloom Living has places for religious ceremonies and two prestigious international schools.

 

 

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
Villa VIEWZ
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Townhouse Greenway2 Emaar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$740,384
Townhouse Greenville
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$876,712
Villa Coral Beach Villas
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,68M
You are viewing
Villa Marbella
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Show all Townhouse Morocco
Townhouse Morocco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$853,151
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Townhouse in a modern Morocco project in the Golf City area! Expected ROI - 6%! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Interest-free installments! Townhouse with terrace, staff quarters, patio, private garden and garage on the plot. Amenities: swimming pool, gym, restaurants, park …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Show all Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Townhouse Lillia at The Valley
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$547,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Chic townhouse in the new community Lillia at The Valley in Dubai Land! Great option for living and investment! Guaranteed income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Great location! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 1st quarter. 2027 Amenities: Fitness Center, Golden Be…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Show all Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Villa Sea Glints Mansions
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Exclusive villa in the new community Sea Glints Mansions! For life and investment! Guaranteed investment income - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Partially furnished! Due date - 1st quarter. 2026 The villa layouts include a spacious living and dining area, three entrances to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications