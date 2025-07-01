  1. Realting.com
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
$1,50M
20
ID: 32769
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • Region
    Abu Dhabi
  • City
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water, greenery, and natural light. An oasis of relaxation for all who set foot on its land.

 

This place feels special. Nature flows and grows everywhere, history hangs in the air, and tranquility has lived here for centuries. There is a sense of grandeur that comes from being part of such an exceptional retreat. A new way of life in a vibrant coastal oasis that raises the bar for modern luxury living.

 

Decades ago, Al Jurf was a hidden retreat. An oasis where you could escape to get away from the fast pace of city life. Over time, this unique place became a beloved retreat, and over a million trees were planted to make Al Jurf even more attractive.

 

Combining tradition and modernity, this place has become home to a thriving community of people, flora, and fauna, where nature coexists peacefully with modern life. Those who live here feel complete happiness.

 



 

Conveniently located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and stretching 1.6 km along the magnificent turquoise waters, Al Jurf invites you to live life to the fullest. Unique residential complexes, including private marinas, beach clubs, boutique hotels, shops, restaurants, and the world-renowned SHA resort and wellness center. All in all, it is a unique place that you can call home.

 

Crossing the magnificent landscape, Al Jurf Canal is an artificially created canal that stretches across the entire 380-hectare plot of land. It is 4.36 km long, 70 m wide, and 3 to 5 m deep in different sections. This tranquil waterway adds 8.72 km of waterfront and beaches to the Al Jurf community.

 

As an important part of Al Jurf, the canal serves as a driver of value, opening up a host of new opportunities and transforming the community into a vibrant urban center. Thus, creating a truly exceptional living experience.

 

The Naseem Al Jurf project is designed to exceed modern notions of luxury and redefine the concept of housing by offering a variety of living options. From luxurious canal-side villas with stunning water views to spacious family homes overlooking green gardens and elegant modern residential complexes, every element has been carefully considered to ensure an exceptional living experience.

 

Location on the map

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Villa Cavalli Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,31M
Villa The Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,96M
VAT
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,87M
Townhouse Saro 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$767,671
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,06M
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Other complexes
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Show all Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,31M
The year of construction 2024
Set in a neighbourhood renowned for its vibe of exclusivity, welcome home to a way of life that celebrates the beautiful and the breathtaking. A luxury home that can only be, Cavalli. These magnificent six and seven-bedroom mansions, located in the heart of DAMAC Hills, exude bold express…
Developer
Damac properties
Leave a request
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Show all Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa in the stunning SHA Villas community in Ghadeer Al tair, Abu Dhabi! Fully furnished kitchen! Lush green gardens! White sand beach! Direct access to the Persian Gulf! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in the UAE! Amenities: terrace, panora…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
Area 294–532 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Arada, founded in 2017. headquartered in the UAE, is the fastest growing progressive developer in the region.  Arada was created to build areas and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire people. Arada houses have exceptional design and the best in their class amenities - and all a…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
