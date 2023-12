Kayapinar, Turkey

from €210,000

I present to your attention a unique apartment in one tourist area, Kusadasi. 9 blocks in the residential complex swimming pool, sports salon, car park, playground and many others.Near Schools, Shops. Developed infrastructure People from different countries live in the residential complex. The apartment is unique An inimitable view of the sea, the city, nature, landscape, a panoramic view that will never close. The house is low-rise on the 4th floor there are 2 apartments. There is an elevator. The house was built in 2019. Suitable for residence permit. Duplex apartment, new, no one has lived there yet. Gross 330 m2 Net 270 m2 5+1 1 salon with open kitchen and panoramic view 5 bedrooms 3 large bathrooms well-arranged shelter The apartments have natural gas The apartment looks on 3 sides. From 3 sides there are windows, balconies and a huge terrace on the second floor. A barbecue can be set up on the terrace. You can list the advantages of this apartment endlessly. Therefore, for more information, please contact us, a detailed video and more photos are sent on request.