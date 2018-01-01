Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €125,000

-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known constructor of the Alanya. The complex boasts with its quality and excellent management. The complex is located in Mahmutlar in a gated garden, with 4 blocks and a total of 136 apartments. The property is also close to the centrum and shops. This Alanya apartment for sale has a large living room with an American kitchen and there are several large windows that allow you to enjoy the beautiful view of the Mediterranean. From the living room, we go to a Spectacular terrace with a table for a drink while enjoying the sea view. Next, we find two bedrooms and two bathrooms and one more balcony with sea and street view The sea view apartment is newly furnished and you can find all the necessary appliances such as air conditioners and white goods inside. This will safe you money and time. Just buy and live! Highlights of the Seafront ApartmentsUnique LocationBranded, well-managed complex Newly and modern designedClose to all social facilitiesLocation of the PropertyThe property is located in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar is 12 km from Alanya city center and this neighborhood has a very big center where you can find everything you need. On the territory, there are BBQ area, beach park, training area and children park Do not miss this opportunity to purchase this property in Alanya just right on the seafront. For more information about this property, please contact us via Whatapp or Mail.