  Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey

Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey

Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
€754,068
About the complex

We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features views of the lake and forests, around-the-clock security, a communal swimming pool, a sports ground, a Turkish bath, a sauna, lounge areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Lake Sapanca.

  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • TEM highway - 2 km
  • Izmit city center - 29 km
  • Sapanca Lake - 2.9 km
  • Ski resort - 26 km
  • Airport - 96 km
  • Istanbul - 101 km
You are viewing
