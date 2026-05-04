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Apartment in a new building Antpera

Adile Nasit Sokak, Turkey
Price on request
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9
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ID: 38164
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Address
    Adile Nasit Sokak
  • Metro
    Soğanlık (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Antpera Info is a contemporary residential project in a developing district of Istanbul, combining modern architecture, accessibility, and comfortable urban living.

Antpera Info offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments with social facilities, green spaces, and strong investment potential for long-term value in Istanbul.

Key Advantages:
 1. Modern architectural design.
 2. Location in a growing Istanbul district.
 3. Well-connected to metro, highways, and transport.
 4. 1+1 and 2+1 apartment options.
 5. Swimming pool and fitness facilities.
 6. Landscaped green and walking areas.
 7. 24/7 security and controlled access.
 8. Indoor parking availability.
 9. Close to schools, hospitals, and shopping centers.
 10. High rental and investment appeal.

Strategic Location in Atasehir, Asian Istanbul

Antpera Info is a contemporary residential development located in the rapidly growing district of Atasehir on Istanbul’s Asian side. This area has emerged as one of the city’s key residential and business hubs, driven by strategic urban planning, infrastructure expansion, and proximity to major transport links. The project’s location allows residents to enjoy easy access to metro lines, highways, shopping centers, schools, and medical facilities, while still benefiting from a balanced lifestyle in a vibrant urban community. This makes Antpera Info attractive for both permanent residents and long-term investors.

Thoughtful Design and Quality Living Spaces

The Antpera Info project offers a range of well-configured 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, designed to maximize space, comfort, and natural light. Each unit features modern architectural design, functional layouts, and premium finishes that support everyday living standards and future resale potential. Residents also benefit from an array of on-site facilities, including landscaped green areas, walking paths, a swimming pool, fitness facilities, 24/7 security, and indoor parking, enhancing the overall lifestyle experience within a secure and self-sustained environment.

Investment Appeal and Strong Market Potential

Antpera Info presents compelling opportunities for investors due to Istanbul’s strong demand for residential properties and Atasehir’s ongoing development momentum:

  • Located in a high-growth district with excellent connectivity

  • Diverse unit mix that appeals to multiple buyer segments

  • High rental demand in rapidly urbanizing areas

  • Quality community amenities that support long rental periods

  • Proximity to transport, education, and healthcare infrastructure

  • Attractive for both end-users and buy-to-let investors

Location on the map

Adile Nasit Sokak, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Antpera
Adile Nasit Sokak, Turkey
Price on request
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