Residential complex A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.
Apartment package:
Three apartments - 2+1 (102 m²) + 2+1 (98 m²) + 1+1 (65 m²) for USD 435,000
The One Gunesli project is located in the Bagcilar district on the European side of Istanbul.
The project is built on a 17,200 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks of 15 floors, comprising 700 apartments and 9 commercial spaces.
Complex infrastructure:
The spacious grounds offer amenities for comfortable living:
Convenient transportation access and proximity to shopping centers, schools, and medical facilities make the area ideal for a comfortable everyday life.
The project is located:
For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.
Payment methods:
Our company's lawyer will collect, prepare, and verify all documents required for obtaining Turkish citizenship, as well as provide full support at all stages.
Our company's services: