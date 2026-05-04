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  4. Residential complex A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

Residential complex A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$435,000
BTC
5.1742384
ETH
271.2039567
USDT
430 077.7600364
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
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9
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ID: 36538
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar
  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

Apartment package:
Three apartments - 2+1 (102 m²) + 2+1 (98 m²) + 1+1 (65 m²) for USD 435,000

The One Gunesli project is located in the Bagcilar district on the European side of Istanbul.

The project is built on a 17,200 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks of 15 floors, comprising 700 apartments and 9 commercial spaces.

Complex infrastructure:

The spacious grounds offer amenities for comfortable living:

  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Social areas
  • Shops and cafes
  • Indoor and outdoor parking

Convenient transportation access and proximity to shopping centers, schools, and medical facilities make the area ideal for a comfortable everyday life.

The project is located:

  • 600 m from the metro station,
  • 2.2 km from Atlas University Hospital,
  • 3.4 km from 212 Outlet Mall,
  • 14 km from Forum Istanbul Shopping Center,
  • 35 km from Istanbul International Airport.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Payment methods:

  • Bank transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH

Our company's lawyer will collect, prepare, and verify all documents required for obtaining Turkish citizenship, as well as provide full support at all stages.

Our company's services:

  1. Residence permit and citizenship applications, bank account openings, etc.
  2. Real estate sales (apartments, villas, shops, offices, hotels)
  3. Personalized property inspection tours
  4. Free transfer, accommodation, consultations, and property viewings
  5. Business opening in Turkey, Legal consultations (attorney)
  6. Assistance with purchasing furniture, appliances, etc.
  7. We'll enroll your children in kindergarten, school, or university

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Residential complex A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$435,000
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