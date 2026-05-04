Residential complex A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

A package of affordable apartments for Turkish citizenship.

Apartment package:

Three apartments - 2+1 (102 m²) + 2+1 (98 m²) + 1+1 (65 m²) for USD 435,000

The One Gunesli project is located in the Bagcilar district on the European side of Istanbul.

The project is built on a 17,200 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks of 15 floors, comprising 700 apartments and 9 commercial spaces.

Complex infrastructure:

The spacious grounds offer amenities for comfortable living:

Indoor pool

Fitness room

Sauna

Children's playgrounds

Social areas

Shops and cafes

Indoor and outdoor parking

Convenient transportation access and proximity to shopping centers, schools, and medical facilities make the area ideal for a comfortable everyday life.

The project is located:

600 m from the metro station,

2.2 km from Atlas University Hospital,

3.4 km from 212 Outlet Mall,

14 km from Forum Istanbul Shopping Center,

35 km from Istanbul International Airport.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Payment methods:

Bank transfers

Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH

Our company's lawyer will collect, prepare, and verify all documents required for obtaining Turkish citizenship, as well as provide full support at all stages.

Our company's services: