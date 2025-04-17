  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

Serik, Turkey
from
$501,506
07/05/2025
$500,239
14/04/2025
$497,994
13/04/2025
$498,287
12/04/2025
$500,143
11/04/2025
$511,448
10/04/2025
$513,533
09/04/2025
$516,109
08/04/2025
$515,789
06/04/2025
$516,094
05/04/2025
$511,393
04/04/2025
$518,223
03/04/2025
$523,970
02/04/2025
$522,869
01/04/2025
$521,686
30/03/2025
$520,089
29/03/2025
$523,972
28/03/2025
$525,884
27/03/2025
$524,041
26/03/2025
$523,714
25/03/2025
$521,921
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 13295
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2345076
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Serik

About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools of 32 m2, gardens, verandas.

The residence features a kids' playground and around-the-clock video security.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: an entrance hall, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bathroom.

First floor: two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, a master bedroom with a dressing room and a bathroom, two balconies.

Second floor: a master bedroom, a bathroom, a terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Heating
  • Air conditioning on each floor
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Built-in kitchen appliances (stove, oven)
  • Parquet in the living room
  • Video intercom
  • Satellite system
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 1 km from the sea.

Location on the map

Serik, Turkey

