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Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya

Oba, Turkey
from
$186,853
;
19
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ID: 936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba
  • Address
    26 Sokak

About the complex

Oba Oasis is one of the best complexes in Alanya with its huge green area and well-groomed garden. Oba Oasis is located in the Oba district, just 10 minutes from the very center of the city, the area has long been loved by Europeans and Russian speakers. Wide well-groomed green streets, houses no higher than 5 floors. The complex itself consists of 11 five-storey blocks. On the territory there are two large outdoor pools (adult and children), a winter pool, children's and sports grounds, a tennis court and much more. The beach is only 600 meters from the complex, the historic part of the city is 2 km along the picturesque promenade. Orange orchards grow around the complex. Airport at 40 and 145 kilometers. Complex with a closed territory, security and video surveillance 7/24. You can not worry about your children walking around the complex. Within walking distance are the Metro hypermarket, the Koctas construction and household hypermarket, chain grocery stores, the city hospital, schools and kindergartens. Bus service is well developed, stops 2 minutes from the complex.  By purchasing real estate in the Oba Oasis complex, you join a family of happy owners of apartments in the city center with their own green oasis. Fully equipped with luxury furniture! Ready to move in! Only 700 meters from the beautiful beach and the warm Mediterranean Sea.   -Outdoor pool and indoor pool -Sauna -Fitness -Children's swimming pool - Winter pool (heated) -Turkish bath (hammam) -Tennis court -Landscaped garden -Security -CCTV -Private fenced car park -Generator Nearby is a hospital, pharmacy, shopping center, restaurants, school, kindergarten.      

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
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Residential quarter Luxurious apartment in the best area of Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$186,853
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