Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the River View Cikcilli complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 110 m2, in the River View Cikcilli complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Balconies

South and north side

Residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed area of Cikcilli in Alanya, 750 meters from the sea opposite the new city hall.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a school, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Recreation area

Garden

Parking

Elevator

Caretaker

Security 24/7

Surveillance cameras

