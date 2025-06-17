  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartment 2+1 in the River View Cikcilli complex for residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the River View Cikcilli complex for residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
$138,134
12
ID: 27002
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 110 m2, in the River View Cikcilli complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies
  • South and north side

Residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the developed area of Cikcilli in Alanya, 750 meters from the sea opposite the new city hall.

Within walking distance from the complex there are shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a school, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Caretaker
  • Security 24/7
  • Surveillance cameras

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
