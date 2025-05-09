Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances.
The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom.
A new PREMIUM CLASS project just 600 meters from the sandy beach and the center of Alanya.
Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.
Infrastructure:
Private beach
Large swimming pool
Sun loungers in the water
Gazebos with sunbathing mattresses
2 Jacuzzi areas
Children's pool
BBQ area under a canopy
Children's playground in the yard
Indoor swimming pool
Fitness room
Hammam, Sauna and Steam room
Massage room
Relaxation room
Children's playroom
Parking
24/7 security
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.