Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 35 Aria.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances.

The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom.

A new PREMIUM CLASS project just 600 meters from the sandy beach and the center of Alanya.

Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.

Infrastructure:

Private beach

Large swimming pool

Sun loungers in the water

Gazebos with sunbathing mattresses

2 Jacuzzi areas

Children's pool

BBQ area under a canopy

Children's playground in the yard

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Hammam, Sauna and Steam room

Massage room

Relaxation room

Children's playroom

Parking

24/7 security

