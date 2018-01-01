New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

This fantastic sea view property in well-managed complex with a large pool located in Cikcilli, Alanya. It is unbeatable location, just 300 meters to the biggest shopping mall of Alanya called Alanyum and 300 meters to Metro gross market. This property in Alanya has been built in large land and consist 2 big blocks and many small blocks. there are 192 modern apartments in the complex. Sea view apartment in Turkey Alanya offer comfortable life with use common areas such as car parking area, manicured garden, over 300 sqm swimming pool, cafe, resting area, massage room, fitness center, billiards, water slide, 24/7 security, gardeners and security cameras. This spacious and bright apartment sized 120 sqm with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 terraces. The large terrace has a great castle and sea view and possible to use winter with its own fondle glass. The apartment located on the 6th floor of the building and facing south-west. The kitchen is fully fitted with excellent appliances and high-end materials such as marble and the large kitchen marble bench space, ample cupboards and functional fixtures and fittings. Additionally, all furniture and air conditioning are included the price. this sea view apartment in Alanya equipped white goods, satellite Tv system, PVC double glasses General features of Sea view apartment in well-managed complexLarge swimming poolRestaurantFitness centreMassage roomLarge landscaped gardenAir conditioningFully furnishedSea viewWi-FiCaretakerLift
Ready four-room apartment in a new complex in the Oba area from the developer 2km from the center of Alanya. Here are a new city hospital, a large METRO store and much more.
within walking distance are bus stops, taxi call buttons, grocery stores, pharmacies and more. The distance from the residential complex to the sea is 3 km.
The project consists of one block with a total of 12 apartments, on a land plot of 1.822 m2. The following layouts are available: 3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) and Duplex on the roof 4 m2 ).
All apartments are rented in a clean finish, the project infrastructure is very diverse and comfortable!