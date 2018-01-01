  1. Realting.com
  New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments.

The residence features a parking and concierge service.

Completion - September, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Smart TV
  • Equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E-5 highway - 1 km
  • Metro station - 2.3 km
  • Airport - 35 km
New building location
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

