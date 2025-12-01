  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$170,376
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 33087
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

The complex is located in the center of Antalya, on the city's main tourist street, Işıklar.
The complex is meticulously designed down to the last detail: unique design, panoramic windows, and a smart home system.

With its own infrastructure and a professional management company, the entire concept is designed to meet the growing demand for short- and long-term rentals in this location.

Only until December 31st:

  • A 2+1 apartment for the price of a 1+1 apartment - €145,000 instead of €200,000!
  • Two 2+1 apartments are for sale, with the option to glaze the garden and increase the area.

— 4% tax exemption upon purchase
— Guaranteed 6% annual return for investors
— A clear, liquid product with a low entry price

  • Business-class complex
  • Underground parking
  • Enclosed landscaped courtyard
  • Commercial space on the ground floor
  • Private internal infrastructure

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

