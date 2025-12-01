Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!

The complex is located in the center of Antalya, on the city's main tourist street, Işıklar.

The complex is meticulously designed down to the last detail: unique design, panoramic windows, and a smart home system.

With its own infrastructure and a professional management company, the entire concept is designed to meet the growing demand for short- and long-term rentals in this location.

Only until December 31st:

A 2+1 apartment for the price of a 1+1 apartment - €145,000 instead of €200,000!

Two 2+1 apartments are for sale, with the option to glaze the garden and increase the area.

— 4% tax exemption upon purchase

— Guaranteed 6% annual return for investors

— A clear, liquid product with a low entry price