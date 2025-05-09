Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Centric apartment in Alanya with Separate kitchenThis centric apartment in a modernist building in Alanya, Mahmutlar steps away from all you need. The restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, beaches, and all social amenities are just walking distance. the complex has built-in 2008 with a modern exterior. the apartment is in very well managed complexes so all common area looks new to compare the other building in the area. This apartment in Mahmutlar for sale just 250 meters from the sand Mahmutlar beaches. Many restaurants are serving English breakfast around the area. After you are having your breakfast one of them you can enjoy having sun at the beach cafes with cold mojitos. This apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar has a very large balcony with pool and city view, separate kitchen, inbuilt wardrobes. This 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya ideal for large families or if you want to have use your apartment with one more family. Fitness Swimming Pool Car Parking Double glazed window Air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
