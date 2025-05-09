  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building

Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$147,347
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 973
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

About the complex

Centric apartment in Alanya with Separate kitchenThis centric apartment in a modernist building in Alanya, Mahmutlar steps away from all you need.   The restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, beaches, and all social amenities are just walking distance. the complex has built-in 2008 with a modern exterior. the apartment is in very well managed complexes so all common area looks new to compare the other building in the area.  This apartment in Mahmutlar for sale just 250 meters from the sand Mahmutlar beaches. Many restaurants are serving English breakfast around the area. After you are having your breakfast one of them you can enjoy having sun at the beach cafes with cold mojitos. This apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar has a very large balcony with pool and city view, separate kitchen, inbuilt wardrobes.  This 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya ideal for large families or if you want to have use your apartment with one more family.  Fitness Swimming Pool Car Parking Double glazed window Air conditioning

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$769,267
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$438,077
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Oba, Turkey
from
$124,924
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$695,000
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Mut, Turkey
from
$68,219
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$147,347
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$195,394
The main feature of the project is its convenient location, just 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, which makes it even more liquid on the real estate market. This new residential complex will be built on a 10.000 m2 land plot, which will include 3 residential blocks of 12 floors with 337…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building FULLY FURNİSHED PENTHOUSE ALANYA OBA
Apartment building FULLY FURNİSHED PENTHOUSE ALANYA OBA
Oba, Turkey
Price on request
1 real estate object 1
The Eksen Life project stands out as a notable living space in the Oba neighborhood of Alanya. Below is a summary of the project details and the amenities it offers: Project Features: Land Area: 1,450 m² Number of Apartments: 24 18 units of 1+1 (50 m²) 3 units of 2+1 (75 …
Developer
Ates Real-Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$220,031
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilit…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications