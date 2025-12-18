  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Wyndham Hotel Rooms with Rental Income Guarantee!

Bornova, Turkey
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
10
ID: 33147
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bornova

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Want to earn passive income in dollars without the hassle? Your chance – TRYP by Wyndham apartments in Izmir!

As the owner of a hotel room in Turkey, you don't have to do anything – the global Wyndham Hotels brand does everything for you. You simply receive your income – every month, in dollars, directly to your card.

Up to 14% annual return on investment and a monthly payout bonus for investors!

  • Purchase options: 1/4, 1/2, or the entire unit.

Prices:

  • From USD 39,150 for 1/4 unit
  • From USD 78,300 for 1/2 unit
  • From USD 152,200 for a full unit

Terms: 50% down payment, 12-month installment plan.

Completion date: March 2027.

Profitability and payback:

  • Guaranteed: 6% per annum in USD for 7 years (payments starting from the 6th month).
  • Actual: 12-14% per annum.
  • Payback: 7-10 years.
  • Capitalization: 25-30%.

Your benefits as an investor:

  1. Guaranteed income in USD. Fixed monthly payments for 7 years are specified in the contract + Rental Pool.
  2. Quick start with payments. The first payments are received 6 months after signing the contract.
  3. Low entry threshold. 1/4 rooms – from USD 39,150.
  4. Full management from Wyndham. Professional management handles everything from finding guests to maintenance.
  5. Tax exemption. Don't pay property taxes.
  6. Zero commissions. No agent fees.

Why Wyndham?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global leader in the hospitality industry:

  • More than 9,200 hotels in 95 countries;
  • Over 112 million guests annually;
  • 25 brands, including the premium TRYP by Wyndham.

You're investing not just in real estate, but in a proven business model managed by an international operator.

Location: Center of Opportunities

The aparthotel is located in the Bornova district of Izmir, which is:

  • the heart of Turkey's third largest city;
  • Proximity to the trade port;
  • Nearby the largest exhibition center, Fuar Izmir (high tourist flow);
  • Nearby is Turkey's first shopping center, Point Bornova, with a retractable roof.

Bottom Line:

This isn't just a real estate purchase—it's a ready-made passive business with transparent terms, a global brand, and guaranteed foreign currency income. Become the owner of a hotel room in Izmir today!

Location on the map

Bornova, Turkey

