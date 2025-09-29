Residence Smart Invest - 2188

New luxury complex on the first coastline in Mahmutlar.

Code: 2188

The complex is being built on a plot of 6.500 m², consists of 2 blocks, and will also have its own shopping center. Panoramic windows of apartments will open a beautiful view of the sea and Alanya. The complex will have a beautiful well-groomed garden, as well as its own underground passage to the beach.

Our project is located on the first coastline, which guarantees you species characteristics and stable price increases. Mahmutlar is also a rapidly developing investment region, in the heart of Antalya Alanya, a popular center for recreation and life. The distance to the center of Alanya is 15 km, to the airport of Gazipasha 28 km.

Start of construction - 06/30/2022.

End of construction - 06/30/2024

For sale presented apartments with a plan of the beginning with an area

1 + 1 63 m² apartments from € 165.000 to € 240.00 €

2 + 1 102 m² apartment from € 260,000 to € 335,000

Complex infrastructure: large outdoor pool, water park with slides, children's pool, indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, hall for yoga and Pilates, pool bar, children's open playground, indoor children's playroom, billiards, table tennis, cinema, spa, barbecue, modern elevators, fire system, central satellite system, generator, video surveillance, security 24 / 7, closed parking for 102 places.

As well as armored steel doors, a intercom with a video system, washable paint on the walls, floor cover to choose from: laminate and porcelain.

Household appliances, air conditioning in each room and warm floors as a gift to each buyer!

Prices from 165,000 € to 335,000 €.

Buying housing at the construction stage is a profitable investment.

For more information, please contact us. We are always happy to help you!