  Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Aksu, Turkey
from
$229,559
;
24
ID: 27948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    The year of construction
    2025
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Well-Designed Chic Flats in a Project in Antalya, Altintas with Rich On-Site Amenities

The flats are located in Aksu, Altıntaş. Aksu is a district in Antalya with a rooted history. Altıntaş Neighborhood is one of the most prestigious residential areas and investment centers in Antalya and Turkey with well-developed projects that offer rich amenities.

The LEED-Certified Viva Defne is a mixed-type project situated on an arterial road. The flats in Antalya Altintas for sale are located 4.4 km from Antalya Airport, 7 km from Lara Beach, 10.1 km from TerraCity Shopping Center, 12 km from Perge Ancient City, 22 km from The Land of Legends Theme Park, 80 km from Köprülü Canyon National Park, and 90 km from Alanya District.

The project offers a profitable investment with Tekce Exclusive’s professionalism and quality. The residential complex is situated on 7716 m² plots of land that comprise Block A and Block B.

The project offers some rich amenities like swimming pool, indoor parking, communal landscaped area, security, security camera, pergola, 25 m² garden on each floor, lift, janitor, and generator.

The flats are equipped with triple built-in sets, steel exterior doors, aluminum blinds, laminated floor coverings, floor ceilings, LED lighting, hallway coat raks, A-Class energy VRF A/Cs, and visual intercom systems. The bathrooms are furnished with high-quality ceramic tiles.


AYT-03237

Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Aksu, Turkey
from
$229,559
