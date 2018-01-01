  1. Realting.com
  Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
€179,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, two outdoor swimming pools with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a tennis court, a security system and video surveillance.

  • Steel doors
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting
  • Equipped bathrooms
  • Double glazing
  • Aluminium windows
The property is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by thick pine forests.

  • Sea - 1 km
  • Alanya center - 10 km
  • Nearest airport - 20 km
  • Antalya Airport - 150 km
Yaylali, Turkey

Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€179,000
