Residence with swimming pools and a spa complex close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, two outdoor swimming pools with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a tennis court, a security system and video surveillance.

Steel doors

Video intercom

Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting

Equipped bathrooms

Double glazing

Aluminium windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by thick pine forests.