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Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Değirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Değirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/6
The benefits of this apartment: A spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of …
$417,413
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is being built in Alanya/Avsallar region by one of the leading construction comp…
$185,765
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is being built in Alanya/Avsallar region by one of the leading construction comp…
$278,648
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
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