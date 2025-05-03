Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Turkey

Antalya
4
Mediterranean Region
22
Marmara Region
23
Alanya
8
25 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
$905,147
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
$430,651
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
$492,172
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
$366,779
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$609,644
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
$463,949
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$2,20M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$341,433
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Bayraklı, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK B612 project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of …
$700,399
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$267,413
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
$463,949
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Catalca, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Catalca, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
$197,058
Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$489,096
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$231,222
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$298,261
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Kagithane, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxrious and Spacious Duplex Apartment With Sea View in a residential project is located in …
$350,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$418,612
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$497,102
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
$273,460
