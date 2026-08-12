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Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
3
Mediterranean Region
17
Marmara Region
24
Istanbul
24
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9 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
$430,651
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
$139,377
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
$463,949
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Değirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Değirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/6
The benefits of this apartment: A spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of …
$417,413
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Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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