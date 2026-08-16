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Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious apartment 5+1 in Konyaalti, Uluch district.We present to your attention a modern an…
$245,642
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
This garden duplex apartment in Konyaaltı Hurma offers you a detached life! Completed in 20…
$232,792
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Located just 350 meters from Konyaalti Beach, one of the most popular beaches of Antalya and…
$700,906
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The apartment is located in Konyaalti/Uncali district. In the complex; There are many facili…
$585,232
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…
$251,759
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