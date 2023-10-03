Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Turkey

Istanbul
22
Marmara Region
22
Mediterranean Region
18
Antalya
16
27 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,27M
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€2,10M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€319,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
€242,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 8/8
3+1 Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Tosmur Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apart…
€280,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
€245,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale light, spacious two-level apartments ( duplex ) 3 + 1, with an area of 112 sq.m, wi…
€245,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and the Me…
€375,500
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 10/11
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
€357,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
€600,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
€600,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
€175,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€477,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
€480,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€420,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
€275,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
€223,500
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
€276,719
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€256,751
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€171,757
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
€190,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
€875,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€590,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
€449,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
€449,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€366,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
€265,000

