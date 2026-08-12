Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Turkey

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Sea front Multilevel apartments for sale in Turkey

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Antalya
3
Mediterranean Region
17
Marmara Region
24
Istanbul
24
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22 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$609,644
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$267,413
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
$463,949
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
$905,147
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
$273,460
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$231,222
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$2,20M
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
$492,172
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Kagithane, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxrious and Spacious Duplex Apartment With Sea View in a residential project is located in …
$350,000
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
$430,651
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
$366,779
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Catalca, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Catalca, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
$197,058
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
$463,949
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Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$489,096
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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