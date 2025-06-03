Show property on map Show properties list
Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is located in Lara, one of the most popular locations in Antalya, within walki…
$650,670
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$137,024
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
$133,938
