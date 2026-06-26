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Terraced Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
3
Mediterranean Region
17
Marmara Region
23
Istanbul
23
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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aegean Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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