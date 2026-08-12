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Investment Properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
8
Balıkesir
4
Sakarya
3
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17 properties total found
Investment 4 m² in , Turkey
Investment 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$3,49M
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Investment 110 m² in 13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Investment 110 m²
13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
$14,74M
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Investment 86 m² in , Turkey
Investment 86 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
$6,74M
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TekceTekce
Investment 4 m² in , Turkey
Investment 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$4,65M
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Investment 165 m² in , Turkey
Investment 165 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
$34,30M
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Investment 7 m² in , Turkey
Investment 7 m²
, Turkey
Area 7 m²
$3,66M
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Investment 120 m² in 13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
$13,59M
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Investment 6 m² in , Turkey
Investment 6 m²
, Turkey
Area 6 m²
$98,82M
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Investment 240 m² in , Turkey
Investment 240 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$13,08M
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Investment 70 m² in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Investment 70 m²
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
LOCATION . 200 meters from Beykent University . 100 meters from Perlavista …
$155,000
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Investment 72 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Investment 72 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/13
Elevate Your Lifestyle in the Heart of Şişli 🗞 24 months of installment   WŞişli pr…
$294,622
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Investment in Beyoglu, Turkey
Investment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
Tersane İstanbul Residences: Your Luxury Sanctuary in the Heart of Istanbul Why Invest in…
$846,240
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Investment 150 m² in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
$950,000
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Investment 280 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Investment 280 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments and commercial premises are for sale - the production project consists of 4 stage…
$224,249
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Investment 108 m² in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Investment 108 m²
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
BEST OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTMENT WITH A HIGH INCOME BY USD💰 📍BEYLIKDÜZÜ / BEYKENT LOCAT…
$249,000
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Investment 195 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Investment 195 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Area 195 m²
The project has exceptional advantages, an important plus is the location. The project is bu…
$254,459
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Investment 170 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Investment 170 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 9/30
%55 -70 DOWN PAYMENT+50 MONTHS FIXED INSTALLMENT PLAN BY TL Invest in the Heart of Istanb…
$421,341
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