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Offices for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
11
Yalova
6
Yalova Merkez
5
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17 properties total found
Office 95 m² in Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
$12,09M
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Office 85 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Office 85 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 65
Spacious Offices Close to TEM Highway in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer, one of the most popular d…
$725,910
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Office 41 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 41 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$78,514
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TekceTekce
Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment Commercial Properties Near the Metro in Ataşehir, Istanbul The commercial propert…
$268,898
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Office 39 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 39 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$87,132
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Office 135 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 135 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$157,029
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Office 377 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Office 377 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 377 m²
Turnkey Shops Suitable for Investment in Şişli Istanbul The project is located in Şişli, one…
$2,30M
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Office 478 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Office 478 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 29
Premium Offices with Rental Guarantee Option Near the Main Road in Maltepe Istanbul The prem…
$1,85M
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Office 107 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Office 107 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 35
Sea View Offices for Sale in İstanbul Esenyurt Offices for sale are located in the Esenyurt…
$234,389
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Office 40 m² in Altınova, Turkey
Office 40 m²
Altınova, Turkey
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
Offices and Shops in the Business Center Facing the Main Road in Yalova Yalova is frequently…
$70,267
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Office 140 m² in 306, Turkey
Office 140 m²
306, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
$36,04M
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Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 14
High-Yield Commercials in a Prime Location in İstanbul Ataşehir These offices and shops are …
$277,380
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Office 71 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 71 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$115,575
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Office 102 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 102 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$142,019
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Office in Fatih, Turkey
Office
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The project offers high quality office premises, built taking into account comfort and effic…
$210,713
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Office in Beyoglu, Turkey
Office
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial offices with a panoramic view of the city in Istanbul The residence offers a co…
$967,425
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Office For Sale in Istanbul Maltepe with Sea view in Maltepe, Turkey
Office For Sale in Istanbul Maltepe with Sea view
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
The Office is in Maltepe , Istanbul's Asian side, which is becoming increasingly popular, an…
$662,000
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