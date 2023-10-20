Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Niluefer, Turkey

1 property total found
Office 1 bedroom with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/22
Well-Located Offices with Advantageous Prices in Nilufer Bursa. The modern offices are close…
€83,000
