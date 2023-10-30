  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities located in the developing Payallar district, close to all necessary infrastructure. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free transfer is planned for residents of the complex. The complex combines the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
Residential complex Exodus Dreams Residence
Residential complex Exodus Dreams Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€112,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Dreams Residence Payallar - a new project of comfort class in the perspective area of Payallar, Alanya. There is a transfer to the beach, so the distance to the sea will not be any inconvenience. Along the embankment there is public transport to the center and other areas of Alanya, the neighboring town of Avsallar.The construction of the complex will begin in September 2022 and will end in April 2024. Until the end of the construction, payment installments are available without %, with an initial contribution of 40% and a fixed cost of the apartments. Payallar is a cozy low-rise town in the west of Alanya, just 10 km from its historic center. This location opens up the nearest prospects of development for this town. The distance from the complex to the beaches is 1.8 km.
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Day One Residence
Residential complex Day One Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€265,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
A new project on the slope of the Taurus Mountains in the elite area of Tepe - Day One Residence - an elegant architecture and a magnificent view. The Tepe District is a 15-minute drive from the city center and is perfect for those, who appreciates silence, comfort and privacy. The complex is located in a unique location: remote from urban noise, surrounded by coniferous forests. Panoramic views from the windows of the apartments will not leave anyone indifferent!On sale are apartments of various types: garden duplexes with their own plot, one-level apartments, duplexes with their own pools, private villa. Start of construction in August 2023, the end is scheduled for May 2025.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and swimming pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most stunning views in the entire Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing south, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and Alanya's centre. This view can be admired in the evening, when the Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life.The property in Bektash is usually a villa or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find a pretty magnificent property. If you prefer privacy and peace, Bektash is a great option.You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, the completion is scheduled for February 2023.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€166,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70.77 to 204.15 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.62 to 103.67 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse so vsemi udobstvami v rayone Avdzhylar
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse so vsemi udobstvami v rayone Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€328,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 217 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,700
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 36.19 to 184.49 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre odnogo iz samyh populyarnyh rayonov Stambula
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre odnogo iz samyh populyarnyh rayonov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€156,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you apartments from a developer in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. Apartment layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area is from 69 to 202 square meters. The apartment is located in the European part of Istanbul. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Buying secondary housing, you can regard this as an investment, because square meters in Istanbul are only growing in price. StayProperty will help with the acquisition of real estate, both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select options for you based on your wishes and budget. 
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€390,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 84 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 125 to 225 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 115.54 to 294.65 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 60 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€163,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Gikgilli is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district is distinguished by cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance.
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€377,669
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 239 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€102,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Avanos, Turkey
from
€194,875
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.19 to 363.07 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€333,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€215,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 310 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 70 to 284 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 61.8 to 158.8 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel
Residential complex Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€195,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€269,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 129 to 249 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,531
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 116 to 133 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€310,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 117 to 192 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€116,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€481,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bayrampasha district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106 to 219 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€284,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94 to 190 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 40 to 85.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€231,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 241 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v uyutnom rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v uyutnom rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€376,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 107.52 to 175.54 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul
Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€485,170
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.58 to 300.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€320,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Buyukchekhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 531 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€98,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 110 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€426,570
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 124 to 245 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Avanos, Turkey
from
€498,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Uyutnyy dom u morya v Alanii - Kestel
Residential complex Uyutnyy dom u morya v Alanii - Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The residential complex includes apartments 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 square meters. The distance to the sea is 250 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 214 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks koncepcii Zdorovyy Dom v prestizhnom rayone Saryer
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks koncepcii Zdorovyy Dom v prestizhnom rayone Saryer
Avanos, Turkey
from
€430,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 390 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€430,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 141.26 to 190.44 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 157 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83.48 to 99.7 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar
Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€111,750
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€124,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 44 to 80 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€85,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 90 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
Avanos, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 145 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€223,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 100 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Avanos, Turkey
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€173,260
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 105 to 181 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 3 + 1 with an area of 196 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Residential complex Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 225 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€360,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 132 to 227 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€175,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51 to 158 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€176,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42.5 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€218,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshahir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 308 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€270,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 107 to 150 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Avanos, Turkey
from
€489,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakyrkoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 322 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 102 to 144 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€232,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 87.91 to 241.15 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€97,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€280,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 + 1 Apartment area from 65 to 326 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. Transport runs along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 141.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Gikjilla is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district has cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance. 
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Okurjalar - Alanya area. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 98 square meters. Distance to the sea 400 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurjalar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. There are supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€454,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Bashakshekhir district. The residential complex presents 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartments is from 190.87 to 236.02 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€277,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhchelievler district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 78 to 116 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€354,650
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The residential complex presents duplexes of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 107 to 197 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€292,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 136 to 162 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€258,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – BaggylarV district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87.97 to 184.2 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€417,354
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 145 to 260 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€85,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 122 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport here in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle access to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The city population is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 88 m2. Distance to the sea 217 meters. New apartments in Kargicak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€162,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 70 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€620,800
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 175 to 200 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€709,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 146 to 220 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€685,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you a new complex of apartments and villas in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 108 to 722 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.4 to 128.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€230,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The company StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, the Turkler district.The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas.In the residential complex there are apartments of the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, with an area of 72 to 366 m2. Also, the project offers townhouses with a panic of 2+1, with a total area of 118 m2. The residence also has villas with a layout of 5+1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Known for its luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the field of tourism. There are few residential complexes built here, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxury complexes with the concept of luxury hotels. Here you can buy apartments for recreation, for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions.In Turkler there is a lunapark, a dolphinarium. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in the neighbouring areas of Konakli and Avsallar. Through the area passes the mountain river Kargy, flowing into the sea. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,414
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.44 to 298.88 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 150 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Payallar
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81 to 158.89 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€266,122
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 75.24 to 191.5 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you apartments from a developer in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. Apartment layout 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2, 5 + 2, 6 + 2, 7 + 2, area from 87 to 350 square meters. The apartment is located in the European part of Istanbul. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Buying secondary housing, you can regard this as an investment, because square meters in Istanbul are only growing in price. StayProperty will help with the acquisition of real estate, both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select options for you based on your wishes and budget. 
Residential complex Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€295,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 95 to 149 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€144,020
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments and villas in Kestel. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 275 square meters. The villa with a layout of 4 + 1, with a total area of 375 m2, is also submitted for purchase. The distance to the sea is 4800 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€147,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of apartments is from 47 to 118 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurjalar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. There are supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51.5 to 111 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€286,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 134 to 296 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€86,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 91 m2. The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Elitnyy ZhK v 250 metrah ot ploschadi Taksim rayon Beyoglu
Residential complex Elitnyy ZhK v 250 metrah ot ploschadi Taksim rayon Beyoglu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€590,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beyoglu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 80.46 to 255.59 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
