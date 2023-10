Avanos, Turkey

from €385,000

Completion date: 2024

We bring to your attention a new project in the picturesque area of Alanya - Tepe. The following plans are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 147 to 405 m2. The distance to the beach is 4000 meters. The Tepe district is an ideal choice for those who seek peace, beautiful nature, excellent conditions for relaxation and beautiful views of the sea. In this area you can enjoy life in the resort town and, if you wish, quickly get to the city center, where there are shops, restaurants, nightclubs and more. The Tepe District is a great place to buy real estate on the Turkish coast. Here you can find both small apartments and luxury villas with sea views. One of the main attractions of Tepe is Mount Sapanch, on which the national park is located. Here you can take a walk along the picturesque paths, enjoy views of the sea and surroundings, as well as visit the museum dedicated to the history of Alanya and the surrounding areas.