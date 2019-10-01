Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €136,000

-A new offer on the Alanya real estate market with luxury hotel facilities - Perfect for someone looking to obtain a luxury lifestyle in the heart of the city of Alanya Mahmutlar. New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar with luxury facilitiesNew built apartments for sale in Alanya located in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya. The area is famous for international holiday home buyers. New build Property is 550 meters from its own private beach, moreover, in 100-meter area you can find plenty of social amenities such as supermarkets, banks, local bars, restaurants, bakeries as well as schools, The property offers everything you can find in a luxury hotel including an indoor swimming pool, steam room, Turkish bath, Finish Sauna, swimming pool, children playroom. Moreover, you can have dinner to your apartment from the A-la-carte restaurant, A baby sitter for your children, an office for you, your personal assistant can organize a trip to Turkish riviera, in the party room you can organize a party, reception services, after working party lounge area would be nice, a free hotel room for your guest and more… simply everything you need for luxury life Payment Information and Terms -Property starting date 01.10.2019 -Projet finishing date 01.03.2020 -5% Discount on Cash Payment -30% Cash and 70% in 12 months Property Price and Availability -1+1 apartments, one bedroom, a living room with open plan kitchen, a terrace, and a bathroom, price from 49000 euros -2+1 apartments are with bedrooms, an open plan living room, a terrace, and a bathroom. price starts from 69000 euros - Concept 2 bedroom apartments are optional with a special luxury interior. To request, a concept apartments cost extra 15.000 euros Highlights of New Alanya Property-Five-star hotel facilities for the resident -installment payment option -Close to the center and beach General Features of New property with luxury FacilitiesCinemaMassage roomSpa centerTurkish bathVIP Turkish bathTable TennisMeeting roomParty roomFree Guest roomIndoor poolPersonal assistantBaby sittersupermarket24 H a la carte restaurant24 H room serviceJacuzziCar parking