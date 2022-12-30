  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak

Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak

Avanos, Turkey
€166,000
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
The year of construction
2024
Avanos, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
A residential complex unique in architectural design, the real estate in which will meet modern standards, with self-sufficient internal infrastructure, is located in the most popular tourist center of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the Mediterranean coast is 600 meters ( about 9 minutes walk ). 150 meters from the residence is the Saturday market square, and since this is the center of Mahmutlar, then within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure of the – area is all kinds of shops, supermarkets, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, bank branches, pharmacies, medical institutions. The project consists of one 12-story block with 120 apartments of various layouts. The choice includes: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area of 49 to 209 m2. All apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture and equipped bathrooms, also included in the price: steel front door, high-quality interior doors, LED and point lamps on the ceiling, double glazed porcelain tiles on the floor, windows and double glazed balcony doors, video intercom and central satellite system. The commissioning of the complex is planned for March 2023, at the construction stage there is an interest-free installment plan, an initial contribution of 40% of the cost. At present, there are not many residential complexes that combine convenience, comfort and a good price. This purchase will please you with thoughtful details and that – liquidity is not very important. It follows that the object is profitable both for a comfortable life and for rental.
Elka Homes is pleased to present you a project under construction in the city of Gazipasha, which is open for VNZH. It is located in the city center and is a 10-minute walk from all amenities of the city ( medical center, hospital, school, market ). The residential complex will consist of one 4-storey block, consisting of 5 apartments 1 + 1 and 3 duplex apartments 2 + 1. The apartments will be rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen. End in February 2023.  
Own apartment on the coast of Turkey. Start date — 12/30/2022 Date End Construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: Two-volume apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 65 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 100 m2 14-storey house. Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Gazified Heated floors The new complex in Tesa will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Playground Open fitness site Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center BBQ area Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator To the sea 600 meters   Initial installment of 50%, the rest by installments% until the end of 2024.  Call now !!!
