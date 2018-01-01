  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty 2 1 v novom zhilom komplekse - Antaliya rayon Altyntash

Apartamenty 2 1 v novom zhilom komplekse - Antaliya rayon Altyntash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€208,531
;
5
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments 2+1 in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.Apartment area of 87 m2. Sea distance 6 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, this property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€278,315
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€123,075
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€105,000
Residential complex Villas in a luxury area
Alanya, Turkey
from
€2,75M
You are viewing
Apartamenty 2 1 v novom zhilom komplekse - Antaliya rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€208,531
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Apartment in the Business center of Istanbul
Residence Apartment in the Business center of Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€375,085
Finishing options Finished
Overview: A brand-new development called Ferko Line Residence is situated in Kagithane, in the heart of Istanbul. The project is situated in a quiet neighborhood between business buildings and a hotel. It is fit for citizenship. Due to its contemporary aesthetics, it attracts a lot of investors.    Why Buy This Property: Appropriate for smaller households.  Capable of becoming a citizen.  Generous flats with built-ins – Convenient access to key areas.   Location: The Ferko Line Residence project is situated in the Kagithane neighborhood on Istanbul’s European side. It is close to the Kagithane stream beachfront, where urban transformation is fast occurring, as well as Maslak, Levent, and Mecidiyekoy. The project is situated in an area with efficient transit systems.  The TEM and E-5 highways in the area make it simple for locals to go about Istanbul. Residents of Kagithane travel in taxis, small buses, metro buses, and small buses.  Pricing and Availability: 1+1 has an area starting at 81m2 and costs $410.000 USD.  1.5+1 with a starting price of 420.000 USD and a size starting at 92m2.  2+1 with a starting price of 534.000 USD and a size starting at 118m2.  3+1 starting at 1.117.000 USD and measuring from 265m2.
Agency
W Estates
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
W Estates
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€99,626
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
We present to your attention a new project of the Elite Residential Complex in the Kestel area. The residential complex will consist of 6 blocks with a modern facade in the European style, which are located on a landscaped area 4800m from the sea. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration and the kitchen and bathroom headset will also be included in the price. The villas will have air conditioning in each room and electric heaters in the bathroom. For sale are the layout: - Apartments 1 + 1, total area 55m2.; - Penthouse 2 + 1, total area 157m2.; - Garden duplexes 2 + 1, total area 275m2. Features of the project Electrogenerator, High-speed elevators, Satellite antenna, Complex / concierge caretaker, Intercom. Kestel is a green area with many fruit plantations, where a large number of representatives of the CIS countries and the European Union live. This is where one of the state universities and the only Russian school in Alanya is located. The area is ideal not only for those who consider real estate in Alanya for permanent residence, but also for those who love a quiet, relaxing holiday by the sea. The construction of the facility will be completed in June 2023. Interest-free installment is available, contact our managers for more information.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€117,100
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
Area 91–277 m²
4 properties 4
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 apartments + 160 home offices + 126 commercial stores 6% rental guarantee for 3 years Minimum Post-Handover Profit 40% - The title deed is ready! - Title deed fees are free in September 2022 Available for nationality - Metro 2 minutes Marmaray Station: 2 minutes Viaport Court Coy 10 minutes Fiamarin Tuzla: 8 minutes Okan Hospital 1 minute Sabiha Gokcen Airport 12 minutes Bosphorus bridges 30 minutes Sultanahmet Square 35 minutes First payment 50% installment 12 months
Agency
Extra Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go