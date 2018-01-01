  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul

Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
from
€231,300
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 241 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex CONCEPT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
from
€67,000
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€300,878
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€198,000
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,500
You are viewing
Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€231,300
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€763,844
Agency: TRANIO
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. The houses are built of high quality materials, the "smart house" system will be equipped. Owners will be able to order various services through an application on their phone or with the help of a management company - a shuttle to the airport, house cleaning, laundry services. Location and nearby infrastructure In just 15 minutes you can get to the airport.
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
Alanya, Turkey
from
€370,000
New finished residential complex in the center of. Alanya luxury with a total area of 2800 m2. The complex has 3 blocks which consist of 4 floors. The rich infrastructure of the complex: an open / indoor pool, Turkish bath ( hamam ), a sauna, a gym, a relaxation room. Apartments are sold in a clean finish with fitted kitchens and cabinets, interior and entrance doors, plumbing, « smart house », electric heating of floors in bathrooms. Cleopatra Beach is just 350 meters away, shops and restaurants are within walking distance. Become the owner of a luxury apartment right now.
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 60 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Realting.com
Go