Karakocali, Turkey

from €180,552

44 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Apartment with a spatial layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 sq.m. The apartments have premium decoration, designer furniture and a new technique. Panoramic windows in the apartment provide natural lighting of the apartment and beautiful views. Initial contribution of 35% and convenient interest-free installment for 12 months. Alanya is in demand among tourists. Apartments rise in price by 30-40%. The location of the complex in a developed area is Hasbahçe. The entire developed infrastructure, attractions and transport accessibility are available in the residential complex, thereby being the most promising option for investment. Complex infrastructure: an outdoor pool with a lounge area, an indoor pool, a SPA zone with a sauna, a jacuzzi and a steam room, a fitness center, a cafe with a bar, a beauty salon, relaxation areas and a barbecue, open parking. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!