Novyy butik-proekt v 150 m ot morya - rayon Kestel Alanya

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 205 m2. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from it. Here, all real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex SHEHRI ANTALYA RADISSON
Residential complex SHEHRI ANTALYA RADISSON
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€507,000
Area 112–189 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Shehri Antalya is a new large-scale residential and commercial premium complex located in the Altyntash area. Altintash is a new fast-growing area near the international airport, which takes into account all the requirements for modern living conditions. There are many educational institutions, clinics and one of the most famous and popular shopping centers in Antalya – Mall of Antalya. Lara Beach - 5 minutes drive. The multifunctional project Shehri Antalya, which has no analogues, consists of a commercial and residential part. The commercial part is located in a separate 7-story block located along the main road of the Altyntash region. The residential part of the project – these are three 15-story blocks for 152 planning apartments 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 6 + 1, with a large area of 150-350 square meters. m, as well as developed own premium infrastructure. All apartments will be rented in a clean finish using high-quality materials, equipped with basic furniture, a built-in kitchen, built-in household appliances, as well as plumbing in bathrooms. The complex provides a heating system, round-the-clock internal video surveillance and perimeter visibility, air conditioning and a modern emergency fire extinguishing system. Each apartment is equipped with an intelligent control system « Smart Home ». Infrastructure: The infrastructure of the facility includes: billiards, bowling, cafes / restaurant, SPA complex, beauty salon, massage rooms, playground, water park, conference room, fitness center, cinema, indoor parking, table tennis, indoor pool, outdoor pool, meeting room, medical center, mini club, supermarket, security service and more. other. The « Radisson option » will be available in the residential complex, which will bring a guaranteed high income. In addition, all owners of the apartments will be provided with all hotel services and access to the entire hotel infrastructure, as well as a transfer to a hotel VIP beach. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 95 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v verhney Obe - Alanya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v verhney Obe - Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 121 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3200 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects. 
Realting.com
