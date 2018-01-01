  1. Realting.com
  Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre

Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre

Avanos, Turkey
€173,295
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€173,295
Other complexes
Apartment building Antalya Kepez
Apartment building Antalya Kepez
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€93,000
Area 35–105 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
ZhK v krasivom rayone novogo Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex ZhK v krasivom rayone novogo Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 1, 4 + 2, 7 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 131 to 360 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
AKROPORA PREMIUM
Residential complex AKROPORA PREMIUM
Elikesik, Turkey
from
€237,039
Area 105–210 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Akropora Premium Residence Konakli is a new project located in the Konakly area. Advantages of this complex: convenient location, an amazing level of development of internal infrastructure. An apartment in such a complex will be an excellent choice for both leisure and accommodation, as well as for seasonal or long-term rental. Conakles ( tour. Konaklı ) – the charming resort town of Alanya, provides you with the opportunity to retire from the bustle of the city and stress, and at the same time brings you closer to public life due to its proximity to important business, commercial, cultural, artistic and entertainment centers, the proximity of the beach and public transport stops. Residential complexes in this area are characterized by a large territory and rich infrastructure. Details of apartments: high-quality plumbing and window blocks, built-in kitchen set with countertop, first-class steel entrance doors, interior doors, antibacterial wall cover, high-quality ceramic tiles, electric shutters, central air conditioning. Features of the Akropora Premium Residence Konakli complex: the entire territory is decorated with special aromatic plants and fruit trees. There are also walking paths, summer and winter pools, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a cafe, Turkish hammam, a gym, a children's playground, mini golf, a gazebo with an equipped barbecue area, an electric generator, as well as round-the-clock security and a video surveillance system. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
