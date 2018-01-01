Bolshoy proekt s vidom na Stambulskiy kanal

Yesiloez, Turkey

from €101,800

43–66 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Sunray I is a modern complex for a comfortable life on the Mediterranean Sea at an affordable price. The project is located in the new actively developing area of Alanya with perfect ecology - Demirtashe. There is everything necessary for life: educational institutions, medical institutions, shops, shopping centers. The benefits of this area are clean beaches, the ideal ecological condition of the area and lower prices. The project is a nine-story building in a modern style, where 62 apartments with a variety of planning solutions will be located: 1 1, duplexes 2 1 and penthouses 4 1 with impressive species characteristics. Infrastructure: The rich infrastructure of the residential complex will help to fully enjoy life and relaxation. It features an indoor pool, sauna, hammam, lobby, billiards, cinema, meeting room, children's playroom, fitness center, pool, children's pool, relaxation area, barbecue area, children's playground, mini golf, relaxation area. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!