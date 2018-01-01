  1. Realting.com
  Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul

Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 70 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
2024
Avanos, Turkey

