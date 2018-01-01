Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Privlekatelnyy proekt dlya investiciy v okruzhenii prirody
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
€306,000
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€24,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€147,000
Apartment building Ispartakule Istanbul Apartments Project
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€267,930
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€230,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu
Residential complex Kvartira s krasivym vidom na prirodu
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€107,000
Area 32–93 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
NUMBER 5 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a residential complex located in the center of Avsallar on the Mediterranean Sea! The total area of the complex is 851 sq.m. The project provides its tenants with the opportunity to live surrounded by beautiful panoramic views of the countryside. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be on the Mediterranean Sea in a few minutes. The complex is also within walking distance of various stores, including Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim, which makes it easier for residents to shop. Not far from the project is everything for a comfortable life. Features of the object: - Mountain view - View of the fortress - Sea view - Children's playground - Jacuzzi - Video surveillance 24/7 - Covered parking - Indoor pool - American-style kitchen - Open parking - Outdoor pool - Security 24/7 - BBQ area - Sauna -Turkish bath - Fitness Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Turkey! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€346,080
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists. Completion - January, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Dishwasher Washing machine TV Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls. Metrobus station - 100 meters Istanbul University - 1 km
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€156,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
