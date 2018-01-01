Novyy stilnyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €131,000

-This modern luxury sea view apartment in Alanya has direct access to its private beach club. These modern apartments boast modern materials with high-end finishes, magnificent facilities, and a great ocean view. Key Features of Luxury apartments in AlanyaJust 50 meters to the private beach clubA nice sea view from the terraceAC and kitchen appliances includedFull facilitySea View Apartments in Alanya with Private BeachIt is a privileged project in Kargicak, Alanya. Sea view Apartment in Alanya with a private beach and close to supermarkets and pharmacy. Kargicak is the place where it is meeting with blue and green. Most of the apartments and villas newly built and it has a nice sea and Mediterranean flora view. There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments available in this modern apartment complex in Alanya. All apartments have a high ceiling lends a feeling of airiness. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors invite generous natural light. Living room with open plan kitchen opens to the peaceful terrace that dining, or read quietly on summer days. American type kitchen with luxury serial appliances and granite worktop. This sea view apartment for sale in Alanya has features like video intercom, suspended ceiling, modern high gloss kitchen and bathroom cupboards, double-glazed isolated aluminum system, bathroom floor heatings, cleanable wall paint, first-class granite flooring, and telephone. This modern residential complex in Kargicak, Alanya is comprised of 6 blocks and 4 floors on about 800 sqm. The complex has everything to relax and enjoy like a fitness center, Turkish bath, sauna cinema, PlayStation, parking lots, garages, mini golf, yoga hall, table tennis, 2 swimming pool, steam room, indoor swimming pool, and cafeteria. studio apartments 42 sqm, 1 bedroom apartment 76 sqm, 2 bedroom apartments 105 sqm, 3 bedroom apartments 195 sqm Technical features of modern sea view apartment in Alanyawater and sound isolationFire alarm systemSatellite TV24/7 security cameras