  3. Novyy stilnyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash

Novyy stilnyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
€98,000
About the complex

Stay Property company offers new apartments in Demirtas. The residential complex has the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 44 to 120 m2. The distance to the sea is 2850 meters. Real estate in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the best value for money. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits; prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, the property has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, Demirtas has everything basic: 5 primary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, a market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs , post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the main street along the mountain river. Higher along its bed is the famous Sapadere Canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas and playgrounds throughout the area.
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

