  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Boaz Severnyy Kipr

Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Boaz Severnyy Kipr

Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,165
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers a new project in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with an area of 120 and 135 square meters, respectively. Also for sale are double and private villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of villas is 214 and 319 m2, respectively. Distance to the sea 900 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€158,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na ozero v rayone Kyuchyukchekmedzhe Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€455,100
Residential complex MILANO VIP RESIDENCE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€180,114
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€116,000
You are viewing
Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Boaz Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,165
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€198,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking. Completion - 30/08/2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure Sea — 800 m Incekum beach — 4 km Avsallar center — 1.5 km Nearest airport — 65 km Antalya Airport — 90 km
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
This brand new contemporary apartment offers striking modern exterior in a beautiful seafront location. This modern residential complex located in Kargicak, Alanya and just 50 meters to the beach, 200 meters to shopping mall, and 25 km from the Alanya-Gazipasa international airport. Kargicak is modern new development district and with 5 stars hotels and luxury project.  Every apartment enjoys an abundance of natural daylights, thanks to its designer and large windows. The developments have been designed luxury and modernity in mind; stand out features include modern aluminum exterior and beautiful swimming pool. The Alanya property offers a lot of leisure and relaxation options like swimming pool, indoor pool, sauna, hammam and gym. a private pathway leads to directly to the private beach where you can enjoy the sun. Here you can have free sunbed and umbrella on deck and enjoy your drinks with the sound of wawes.  
Residential complex Kvartiry s ocharovatelnym vidom na Mramornoe more v Stambule
Residential complex Kvartiry s ocharovatelnym vidom na Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€249,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 180 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go