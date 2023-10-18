  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Avanos
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Avanos, Turkey

houses
9
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,498
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most amazing views throughout the Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing the south side, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and the center of Alanya. You can admire this view in the evening, when Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life. Real estate in Bektash is usually villas or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find pretty magnificent real estate. If you prefer privacy and peace, then Bektash is an excellent option. You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, completion is scheduled for December 2022. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,640
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 220 m2. Sea distance 17 km.The area of Antalya Deshemealti is located 20 km from the city center near the state highway. The proximity of the mountains, clean air and unity with nature give the area a special charm. Until recently, the population of the area was engaged in agriculture, and their main source of income was the famous carpet weaving. In modern realities, local residents have changed their activities and have begun to build villas, the acquisition of which is possible together with the right of ownership of land. Despite its remoteness from the coast, the area is rich in unique attractions. One of them is the Kojain Cave, opened in 199. Stalactites and stalagmites, bizarre turns and 633 meters available for research of this miracle of nature. The tour of the cave takes at least an hour.The national park of Gulluk deserves no less attention. There are 680 species of plants on its territory, some of which grow exclusively in Turkey. The park is home to 113 species of birds, as well as many wild animals: lani, lynx, badgers, martens, wild goats, deer, rabbits and wild boars. At the top of Mount Gulluk, the ancient city of Termessos, included in the UNESCO heritage list, was built. The ruins of the city are well preserved thanks to the coniferous forest surrounding it. In excellent condition gymnasium, cemetery with exquisite tombs, theater, designed for 5000 people, and 6 temples of different sizes. According to legend, Zeus was worshipped in one of the temples, and in the other - his daughter, the goddess Artemis. The proximity of the mountains, the measured rhythm of life of the area, the construction of villas, the sale of which is carried out together with a plot of land, make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate.Real estate in Deshemealts is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€102,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor
Avanos, Turkey
from
€2,23M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Shishli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 164.71 to 653.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - aktivno razvivayuschiysya region Payallar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - aktivno razvivayuschiysya region Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 76 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 150 m ot morya - rayon Kestel Alanya
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 150 m ot morya - rayon Kestel Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€174,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 205 m2. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from it. Here, all real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€98,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 110 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 158 square meters. Distance to the sea is 200 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Novostroyka ryadom s novym Stambulskim kanalom
Residential complex Novostroyka ryadom s novym Stambulskim kanalom
Avanos, Turkey
from
€243,915
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuchekkhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 97.6 to 129 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 125 to 225 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€320,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Buyukchekhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 531 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€166,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€377,669
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 239 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€175,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51 to 158 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 v prigorode Famagusty
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 v prigorode Famagusty
Avanos, Turkey
from
€189,874
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new 2 + 1 apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 105 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Avanos, Turkey
from
€460,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 673 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Payallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bike path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Esentepe
Residential complex Masshtabnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Esentepe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€149,022
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area (Kirenia) in Northern Cyprus. For sale linear apartments and apartments in the style of loft layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 84 to 102 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rızkı, along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The region’s attractiveness is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions in the region: Girne American University, University of Kyrenia, Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€159,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 147 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Avanos, Turkey
from
€498,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,414
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.44 to 298.88 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks v perspektivnom rayone Altyntash
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy kompleks v perspektivnom rayone Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€175,200
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 223 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Residential complex Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€270,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 107 to 150 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii izvestnogo rayona Esenyurt
Avanos, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 145 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Residential complex Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,090
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes linear apartments and penthouses with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area of 68 and 77 m2.Distance to the sea 200 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€320,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 176.55 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Payallar
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Apartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Apartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€240,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of apartments is from 60 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€204,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. The price of the apartment also includes some household appliances. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is the convenience of location: nearby are the airport, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€730,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property presents a large-scale reconstruction project for the ancient shipping shipyard, located in the historical center of Istanbul on the banks of « Golden Horn ». The uniqueness of the – project in an organic combination of ultra-modern buildings with the legendary production facilities of the shipyard, whose age exceeds six centuries. The project is located in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul – Beyoglu. Within 10 minutes by car are the sights of the city – Dolmabahce Palace, the Galata Tower, the Suleimaniya Mosque and the Karaköy marina, from where ferries are regularly sent to the Bosphorus. The nearest metro station is a 15-minute walk. The new international airport – is about 40 minutes by car. The project covers an area of 242,000 m2 and is a whole block, including hotels, office space, shopping centers, shops, cafes, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, multi-story residential buildings, a embankment, moorings, etc. The main part of the facilities is under construction, but some facilities are ready to receive guests. The completion of work is planned for 2024 – 2025. 5 industrial facilities have been restored on the territory and work is underway on a number of new buildings, the outlines of which harmoniously fit into the general concept. The industrial essence of the space is emphasized by the selected materials – concrete, galvanized steel, brick, plastic and glass. The project plans to build more than 600 residential apartments. Some of them will be placed in comfortable coastal mansions 10 m from the water. On the hillsides are built multi-storey houses with different layout options: penthouses on the upper floors, two-level apartments, duplexes with gardens and so on. All apartments include large balconies and terraces. Number of bedrooms and bathrooms – from 1 to 5. On the roofs there will be green areas, below – parking, shops, restaurants, safe playgrounds, parks. This project is positioned as the new cultural center of Istanbul. Several modern museums are located on the huge Museum Square at once: the Wedberk Museum of the Wehby Koch Foundation and the Museum of Women's Culture. Many brand boutiques will be presented on the territory of the project, concentrated on Luxury Plaza and in a indoor shopping center with underground floors. Innovative store buildings are integrated into the industrial design of the old foundry. The project also includes 5 hotels with fashionable rooms, a five-star service and all the necessary infrastructure. The plans include the construction of 1,100 apartments, including international networks such as Rixos, Oriente Express, Stone. One of the brightest buildings of the – Valide Cluster quarter. The former shipbuilding staple turned into a grand coastal complex with an iron roof and transparent structures instead of the outer walls. It will feature restaurants in Turkish, Pan-Asian, French, Italian cuisines. The promenade space is designed as convenient as possible for residents and guests of the quarter. It includes observation platforms, light installations, street furniture, hammocks, areas for family entertainment, skateboarding and so on. Places for concerts, performances, festivals were equipped. There is a pier for yachts and other water modes of transport.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€303,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Buyukchekhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 146 to 325 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Krupneyshiy pribrezhnyy zhiloy proekt na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Krupneyshiy pribrezhnyy zhiloy proekt na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,887
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. For sale there are also villas with layout 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 135 square meters. The area of villas is 365 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€88,033
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 61 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€796,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 132 to 340 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v krasivom meste Alani - Tepe
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v krasivom meste Alani - Tepe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€385,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention a new project in the picturesque area of Alanya - Tepe. The following plans are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 147 to 405 m2. The distance to the beach is 4000 meters. The Tepe district is an ideal choice for those who seek peace, beautiful nature, excellent conditions for relaxation and beautiful views of the sea. In this area you can enjoy life in the resort town and, if you wish, quickly get to the city center, where there are shops, restaurants, nightclubs and more. The Tepe District is a great place to buy real estate on the Turkish coast. Here you can find both small apartments and luxury villas with sea views. One of the main attractions of Tepe is Mount Sapanch, on which the national park is located. Here you can take a walk along the picturesque paths, enjoy views of the sea and surroundings, as well as visit the museum dedicated to the history of Alanya and the surrounding areas.
Residential complex Novye prestizhnye kvartiry v 100 m ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Novye prestizhnye kvartiry v 100 m ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€402,705
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in Northern Cyprus. For sale linear apartments and two-level planning apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 105 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest of the guests of the region is its center with a delightful Old pier, an atmospheric Old Town, a centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i gory - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i gory - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€437,227
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: penthouses 2 + 1, linear apartments 3 + 1.Warm floors in the bathrooms of apartments from the developer. The area of apartments is from 115 to 142 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€390,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 84 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtas.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 46 to 160 m2. The property in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers looking for the optimal ratio of price and quality. The territory is spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits, prices are now one of the lowest in Alanya, but grow rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and the good beach, the property has a high rental potential.For permanent residence, all basic in Demirtas are: 5 primary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, etc, market, shops, pharmacies, cash machines, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river.Higher along its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, children's playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 141.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Gikjilla is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district has cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance. 
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v samom serdce Stambula
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v samom serdce Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 272 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€97,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt nedaleko ot glavnoy dorogi E5 - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt nedaleko ot glavnoy dorogi E5 - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51.45 to 134.65 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum
Avanos, Turkey
from
€118,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya - Inzekum district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 102 m2. Distance to the sea 700 m. One of the best beaches in Turkey on the Mediterranean coast is located in this area of Alanya. It is located west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. The large city of Manavgat is 30 km away, and the center of Alanya — 22 km. There is a small Ingecum, but there is both new real estate and private houses with villas. The area is surrounded on all sides by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. All the necessary infrastructure is available in the neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar. The main reasons for considering real estate in this area — are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they specially come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in a camping and outdoor recreation area. In addition, the distance to Antalya Airport is small compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse vozle morya - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse vozle morya - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€169,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€360,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 132 to 227 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€232,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 87.91 to 241.15 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly
Avanos, Turkey
from
€368,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Chiplakly, Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150 to 351 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Chiplakly ( Çıplaklı ) — is probably the richest forest and garden area of resort Alanya. The city center is only 2 km away, and the beaches are about 15 minutes away. This is one of the most promising areas of the city with the availability of free land for development. There are no noisy hotels, and the low building density and warm provincial atmosphere of this location will delight nature lovers. Incredible views of the mountains, clean forest air open. There is a lot of greenery in the Cheaples, less wet and cooler than on the coast, which makes this place more comfortable for staying in the hot season. The district has all the necessary infrastructure for a year-round stay: shopping centers, shops, restaurants and cafes, educational institutions, post offices and banks. The Chiplakly district is adjacent to the central part of the city and the popular Oba area, where the main social urban infrastructure — municipal hospital, shopping centers, hypermarkets, markets, city administration, universities, schools and kindergartens, offices of large companies are concentrated. The western border of the district runs along a large massif of coniferous forest, which guarantees the possibility of outdoor recreation. The lower, southern part of the district adjoins the new — district track to Chiplakla easily reach from anywhere in Alanya. Chiplakla has brilliant prospects for development and rapid development in the near future. The property in Chiplakly has favorable prices and beautiful views from the windows. Today it is one of the areas with the highest investment potential.
Residential complex Proekt vill-bliznecov i elegantnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Proekt vill-bliznecov i elegantnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,613
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers a new project in the Iskele area – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes apartments 2 + 1 and twin villas 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where the long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area for both long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has evolved from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to issue a VNZh.
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€176,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42.5 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€241,600
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments in the style of loft layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Bolshoy zhiloy proekt na pervoy beregovoy linii - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Bolshoy zhiloy proekt na pervoy beregovoy linii - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,105
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne (Kirenia) area of Northern Cyprus. On sale are compact apartments and two-level duplexes with 1 + 0 and 2 + 1 layouts. The area of apartments is from 43 to 135 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rızkı, along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The region’s attractiveness is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions in the region: Girne American University, University of Kyrenia, Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul
Residential complex Kvartiry v investicionnom rayone Basin Express - Bahchelievler Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€277,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhchelievler district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 78 to 116 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Roskoshnaya villa v proekte Day One Residence
Residential complex Roskoshnaya villa v proekte Day One Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€1,65M
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
A new project on the slope of the Taurus Mountains in the elite area of Tepe - Day One Residence - an exquisite architecture and a magnificent view. The complex is located in a unique location: remote from city noise, surrounded by coniferous forests. Panoramic views from the windows of the apartments will not leave anyone indifferent!We present to your attention a family villa with sophisticated infrastructure and a private pool and garden. Layout of villa 4 + 1, total area 441 m2.The start of construction in August 2023, the completion is scheduled for May 2025.The Tepe district is a 15-minute drive from the city center and is perfect for those who value silence, comfort and privacy. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€470,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshehir district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1, 8 + 1. The area of apartments is from 209.06 to 547.83 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€231,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 241 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 102 to 144 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
Residential complex Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€108,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 210 m2. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70.77 to 204.15 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€171,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Sultanghazi district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 101 to 125 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v krasivom prigorode Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v krasivom prigorode Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 214 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 138 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Residential complex Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€310,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gikgilli - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94.1 to 186 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If we talk about Gikgilli, we can note with confidence that many advantages are optimally combined in this area: near the center, good infrastructure and new development. Therefore, we can say that Gikgilli – is an elite area in the center of Alanya. The property in Gikgilli is ideal for permanent residence and relaxation. The apartments here are distinguished by large areas, beautiful views, convenient layouts. Area infrastructure: shopping centers and supermarkets, hypermarkets for equipment and household goods. In the neighboring area is the main hospital. Many schools, lyceums and university. Luxurious and green area in the heart of the famous resort.
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€709,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 146 to 220 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Gotovye dlya prozhivaniya apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v Girne
Residential complex Gotovye dlya prozhivaniya apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v Girne
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,063
Completion date: 2018
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale linear planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 90 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€310,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 117 to 192 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa na beregu morya
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa na beregu morya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€181,819
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 60 to 75 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 122 m2. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and penthouses 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 153 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 61.8 to 158.8 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The residential complex presents the layout: 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2100 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€269,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 129 to 249 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€98,900
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2400 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Proekt v perspektivnom rayone Okurdzhalar
Residential complex Proekt v perspektivnom rayone Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 70 m2. The distance to the sea is 5200 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurjalar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. The new buildings of Okurjalara are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. There are supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates.
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,482
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 59 m2. The distance to the sea is 4 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy kompleks apartamentov klassa lyuks na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Novyy kompleks apartamentov klassa lyuks na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€425,720
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 80 to 115 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Studii v krupneyshem stroitelnom proekte na poberezhe Severnogo Kipra
Residential complex Studii v krupneyshem stroitelnom proekte na poberezhe Severnogo Kipra
Avanos, Turkey
from
€55,812
Completion date: 2018
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes studio apartments 1 + 0 with an area of 42 m2.Distance to the sea 400 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57.5 to 191 m2. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€764,815
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 101 to 674 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which are surprising in their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you! 
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 115.54 to 294.65 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v neskolkih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v neskolkih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€398,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Shishli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 0 + 1, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 40.82 to 230.43 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy proekt apartamentov razlichnyh planirovok na prodazhu
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy proekt apartamentov razlichnyh planirovok na prodazhu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€121,922
Completion date: 2027
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. The residential complex includes layout apartments 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 185 m2. Bungalow 3 + 1 with an area of 295 m2 is also for sale. The distance to the sea is 250 meters. Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand is the sandy coast of the azure sea, with the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€290,400
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The residential complex includes apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 70 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€205,556
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 92 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€426,570
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 124 to 245 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistoy lokacii Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€685,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you a new complex of apartments and villas in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 108 to 722 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€333,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty v Gyuzelyurte
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty v Gyuzelyurte
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,613
Completion date: 2012
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district (Morfu).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 108 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€284,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94 to 190 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 70 to 284 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele
Residential complex ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,583
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Iskele area – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 35 to 230 square meters. Distance to the sea 650 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the protected area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where the long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area for both long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has evolved from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to issue a VNZh.
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€345,167
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale a linear apartment with a layout of 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is 105 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go