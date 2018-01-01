  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sovremennyy proekt v centre rayona Bagdzhylar Stambul

Sovremennyy proekt v centre rayona Bagdzhylar Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
from
€208,531
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in the European part of Istanbul – district Bagjilar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1. Apartment area from 64.76 to 309.1 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Marmara and Black Seas, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, the cradle of history with majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world.The property is different from the floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are built low houses, luxury villas. In the sleeping areas there are a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in real estate in Istanbul will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, etc, secured citizens of Turkey from other regions.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer
Avanos, Turkey
from
€301,250
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€153,758
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Karakocali, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€269,000
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
You are viewing
Sovremennyy proekt v centre rayona Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€208,531
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.4 to 128.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€153,500
Area 50–149 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Goldsun 12 is a unique residential complex that combines modern design, coziness and harmony. The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 300 meters from the sea. Apartments are available in several versions: 1 + 1 54 sq.m and 62.5 sq.m. 2 + 1 79 sq.m and 88 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 94 sq.m. and 109 sq.m, Penthouses 3 + 1 144 sq.m. In the finishing room, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles, high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning findings, installed water heaters. The complex consists of one block of 9 floors. It has its own modern infrastructure: - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Fitness - hall; - Lobby; - Table tennis; - Playground. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€184,277
Area 48–68 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oba Park Corner is a new luxury residential complex, built in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Within walking distance is the Metro store, state hospital, pastry shop, shops, public transport stop. The distance to the beach is 1.3 km. Oba Park Corner consists of one 5-story block with comfortable apartments, located in a closed fenced area, which provides parking for cars. On the 1st floor there are commercial premises. The complex is built using the most modern materials and technologies. Apartments for sale 1 1, 2 1, 3 1, with an area of 48-180 square meters. m. The apartments will be rented on a turnkey basis, with full clean decoration, kitchen headsets, furniture and modern plumbing in bathrooms. Buying an apartment at the construction stage, you can make adjustments and your wishes to the final finish and interior. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Jacuzzi; - Garden; - Parking; - Cafe and restaurant; - Generator; - Concierge; - Security 24/7; - Video surveillance 24/7; - Billiards; - Basketball platform. Location: Both – a prestigious developed area of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, Metro hypermarket, Alanium, Kochtash, Kipa shopping centers, many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, a new state hospital - all this is at your service in Oba. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!
Realting.com
Go