  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha

Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha

Avanos, Turkey
from
€481,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bayrampasha district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106 to 219 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,000
Residential complex Elite project in Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€108,000
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€800,000
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
You are viewing
Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€481,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a high-quality villa with a large garden and a gazebo, an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor heated pool, a sea view, a spacious terrace and a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure Mini market - 750 meters Restaurant - 750 meters Beach - 9 km Bus stop - 9 km Dalaman Airport - 120 km Antalya Airport - 220 km
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€195,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go