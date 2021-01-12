  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Gyuzelyurt Severnyy Kipr

Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Gyuzelyurt Severnyy Kipr

Avanos, Turkey
€79,769
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district ( Morfu ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1. The area of apartments is from 36 to 78.7 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

