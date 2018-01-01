  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town

Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town

Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium town complex in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections, on which there will be several types of real estate. The complex includes twin villas 3 + 1 with a total area of 123 m2 and private villas 4 + 1 with an area of 169 m2. Complex infrastructure: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges of the zone with fountains, a hobby room, meeting rooms, a music room, a market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Type B_79
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€141,795
Residential complex Viamar Lily
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€151,248
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€88,033
Residential complex Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva
Incekum, Turkey
from
€112,400
You are viewing
Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€676,675
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The residential complex presents the layout: 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2100 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€148,000
-Newly constructed! This modern apartment in Alanya set an ideal location of Mahmutlar boast up with 5-stars social activities. Perfectly located close to centrum, used last fashion materials, walking distance to the beach. Modern apartment for sale in AlanyaThis modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Alanya Mahmutlar district is close to many social amenities like shops, small hospital, public bazaar, bank and restaurants. This apartment in Mahmutlar is just 450 meters to the beach, 100 meters to public bus stop. Apartments with 5-star hotel standards are consist of one blocks and there are many features like the professıoal managed spa center, swımmıng pool, fıtness center, caretaker and 24/7 security service in this complex   General Features of this modern apartment in AlanyaSwiming poolMassage roomSteam roomFitness centerIndoor poolSatellite TVElevatorGenarator    Interior featuresHigh-quality Ceramic floorDouble glazed sliding doorAluminium balcony railingShower cabinetHidden LED lightingHigh gloss kitchen
Realting.com
Go