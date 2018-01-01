  1. Realting.com
  3. Novye kvartiry v neskolkih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula

Novye kvartiry v neskoljih minutah hodby ot delovogo centra Stambula

Avanos, Turkey
€398,000
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Shishli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 0 + 1, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 40.82 to 230.43 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
2024
Avanos, Turkey

