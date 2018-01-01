Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €294,000

96–192 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Erel Life will be located in the center of the Mahmutlar district on the main street of Barbarossa and only 150 meters from the sea, thanks to which 70% of the apartments will be with sea views. The complex will consist of 3 blocks, 12 floors each. Available apartment types 1 1, 2 1 and duplexes 3 1 and 4 1. Each apartment will be rented with a clean finish, kitchen set, hallway, aluminum window frames, ceramic flooring, interior doors, steel front door. The infrastructure of the complex includes: indoor pool, massage rooms, sauna, hammam, fitness, jacuzzi, indoor parking, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, arbors, tennis court. Location: Mahmutlar – is a developed area of Alanya with rich infrastructure and is very popular among Russian-speaking people. There are all amenities near the house, supermarkets, a hospital, shops, cafes, bars, restaurants, parks, a promenade, 4 primary and 2 secondary schools, as well as two kindergartens! This area is great for both leisure and life on an ongoing basis. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!