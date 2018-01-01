Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

  1. Realting.com
Avanos, Turkey
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 75 to 240 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€108,000
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€146,775
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,52M
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Features of the flats Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 120 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Residential complex EREL LIFE MAHMUTLAR
Residential complex EREL LIFE MAHMUTLAR
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€294,000
Area 96–192 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Erel Life will be located in the center of the Mahmutlar district on the main street of Barbarossa and only 150 meters from the sea, thanks to which 70% of the apartments will be with sea views. The complex will consist of 3 blocks, 12 floors each. Available apartment types 1 1, 2 1 and duplexes 3 1 and 4 1. Each apartment will be rented with a clean finish, kitchen set, hallway, aluminum window frames, ceramic flooring, interior doors, steel front door. The infrastructure of the complex includes: indoor pool, massage rooms, sauna, hammam, fitness, jacuzzi, indoor parking, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, arbors, tennis court. Location: Mahmutlar – is a developed area of Alanya with rich infrastructure and is very popular among Russian-speaking people. There are all amenities near the house, supermarkets, a hospital, shops, cafes, bars, restaurants, parks, a promenade, 4 primary and 2 secondary schools, as well as two kindergartens! This area is great for both leisure and life on an ongoing basis. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€215,221
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space. The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat. The building has seismic resistance according to European standards. Location and nearby infrastructure Distance: Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance Tramway - 10 min walk Termessos Castle and Forest - 15 min. Airport - 25 mins Antalya Old Town - 25 min Nearest beach - 30 min Shopping Centers nearby Tahtakale Shopping Mall - 9 km Flora Park Shopping Mall - 10 km 5M MIGROS Shopping Mall - 20 km Shopping center Özdilekpark - 19.5 km Shopping centre Markantalya AVM - 23.5 km Mall Of Antalya 40 km - 30 min Educational institutions Bahcelievler College - 15km Antalya Toplum College - 8 Km Yeryuzu College - 8.5km Antalya University of Science - 2,8km Akdeniz University - 22,5 km Antalya International University - 26 min Hospitals near Private Hospital D. Termessos 2.5 km - 5 min Hospital Dosemealti Devlet 1.6 km - 4 min Dental Clinic 3.5 km - 6 min
